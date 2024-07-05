yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $6,191.24 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $6,191.24 or 0.10962027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $206.12 million and approximately $57.40 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,292 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

