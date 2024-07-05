Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $144.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

