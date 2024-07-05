ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 39,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 24,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

About ZK International Group

(Get Free Report)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.