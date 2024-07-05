zkSync Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $549.22 million and approximately $295.20 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, zkSync has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.13948352 USD and is down -17.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $267,334,869.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

