zkSync (ZK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $258.81 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $570.91 million and approximately $258.81 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.13948352 USD and is down -17.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $267,334,869.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

