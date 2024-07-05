Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $203.68 and last traded at $203.34. 560,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,242,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average is $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

