10,101 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,121,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after buying an additional 189,351 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. 155,796 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

