16,580 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,683. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.