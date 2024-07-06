1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

