1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $692,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.89. 1,907,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average is $228.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

