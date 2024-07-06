1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,519,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 198,376 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,317,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

TFC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 5,002,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

