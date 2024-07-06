1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $6.93 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

