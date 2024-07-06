1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 1,811 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

COF traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $136.00. 2,622,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

