1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $540.10. 1,233,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $571.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

