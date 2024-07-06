1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,668 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609,954 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,485,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,395,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

