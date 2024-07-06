1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. 8,408,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

