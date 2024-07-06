1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,085. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

