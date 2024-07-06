1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.