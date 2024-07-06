1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,304,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.