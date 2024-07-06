19,731 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

