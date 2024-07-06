2,285 Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NVE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NVE by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $71.49. 9,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $345.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $97.32.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 57.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. NVE’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

