251,248 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.42. 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF



The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

