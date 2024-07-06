2,548 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,929,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $249.54. 139,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.