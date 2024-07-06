34,102 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,235. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

