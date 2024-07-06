463,133 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 463,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,847,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,403,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,892,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $56.66. 3,225,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

