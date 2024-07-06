5th Street Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

5th Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 2.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ITA stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,114 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

