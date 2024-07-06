61,612 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,176. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

