6,841 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,577. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.94%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

