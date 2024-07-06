6,847 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

