A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.66) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 614 ($7.77) on Thursday. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 637 ($8.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 596.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £681.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.21), for a total transaction of £299,814.30 ($379,223.75). In related news, insider Euan Sutherland purchased 11,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £74,252.97 ($93,919.77). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.21), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($379,223.75). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,100. Corporate insiders own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

