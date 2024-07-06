ABBC Coin (ABBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.82 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $356,001.21 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.
