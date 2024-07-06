Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $174.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE ANF opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

