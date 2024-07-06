Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABSI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Absci Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Absci has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absci will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Absci

In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

