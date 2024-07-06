Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $239.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average is $245.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.