Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.