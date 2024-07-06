Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.32.

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.02 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.50. The company has a market cap of C$873.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

