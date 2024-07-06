Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $83.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 444,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

