AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of AG.L to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG.L has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

