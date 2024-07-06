Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) versus Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Financial Review

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Akili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $430.75 million 0.73 -$92.21 million ($2.29) -3.76 Akili $1.95 million 17.46 -$59.49 million ($0.61) -0.71

Akili has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -19.17% -27.48% -13.40% Akili -2,492.04% -79.93% -59.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nevro and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Akili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nevro and Akili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 10 1 0 1.92 Akili 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 126.03%. Akili has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 825.93%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than Nevro.

Summary

Akili beats Nevro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It also offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

