Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $7.70 Price Target at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $7.50 to $7.70 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.49.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,223,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 620,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,292,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

