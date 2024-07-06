Amy Yip Buys 4,222 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Amy Yip acquired 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £29,976.20 ($37,915.76).

Prudential Stock Down 1.6 %

Prudential stock opened at GBX 707 ($8.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 746.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 777.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 684.73 ($8.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,102.50 ($13.95).

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.08) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.58) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

