Analyzing Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Palladyne AI and Ouster are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palladyne AI and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million 8.65 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.51 Ouster $83.28 million 5.21 -$374.11 million ($5.58) -1.72

Palladyne AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Ouster -239.89% -88.42% -50.61%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Palladyne AI and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palladyne AI and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ouster has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Summary

Palladyne AI beats Ouster on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company offers Ouster Sensor, a scanning sensor; and Digital Flash, a solid-state flash sensor. It also provides surround-view lidar sensors, which include Ouster Gemini, a perception platform for smart infrastructure deployments; and Blue City, a Gemini-powered solution for traffic operations, planning, and safety. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

