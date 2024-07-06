AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,091 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.58. The company had a trading volume of 137,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,915. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

