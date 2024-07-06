Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RKDA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

