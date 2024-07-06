Ark Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ark has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,950,290 coins and its circulating supply is 181,949,880 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

