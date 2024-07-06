Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.