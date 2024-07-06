Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives $86.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $59.44 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

