ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $38.08 million and $82.91 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 61,613,562.85488158 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.89861794 USD and is down -38.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $276.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

