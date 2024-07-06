Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 3.4%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 112,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 18,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

