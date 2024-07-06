Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,332. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.35.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

